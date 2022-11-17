TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Health Department is hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon at 418 Highway 58 North. There is no charge to vaccinate cats and dogs at the event. One-year and three-year vaccines will be offered. Proof of prior vaccinations from a veterinarian’s office will be required for three-year vaccines.

State law requires all cats and dogs older than four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

For more information about the clinic, call 252-448-9111.