SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ten turtles from the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center have been released back into the ocean as of Tuesday morning.

The organization rescues and rehabilitates sick and injured sea turtles. In Tuesday’s release, there were two Kemp Ridley turtles, seven Green turtles, and one Loggerhead turtle.

That Loggerhead turtle’s name is Burnt Sienna. She was taken in by the sea turtle hospital after being cold-stunned at Cape Lookout.

“Seeing how debilitated they are and how sick they are when they first come in and then to see them just have that moment where it turns around and all of a sudden they are ready to go back and you know then this is almost like the Encore if you will,” said Kathy Zagzebski, executive director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Hundreds gathered to watch the 10 turtles make their way back into the ocean at Surf City beach access number 5 this morning.