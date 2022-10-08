(WGHP) — We may not have cobras in North Carolina, but we definitely have one snake that looks a lot like one: the eastern hognose snake.

These snakes feed on toads and can be found throughout NC, according to Herps of NC. They are not a danger to people or pets, but they do have a mild venom they use to subdue their prey.

Even though they aren’t cobras, the National Parks Service says eastern hognose snakes will hiss and flatten their heads out like a cobra if they’re threatened.

Threat display from an eastern hognose. snake. The snake flattens its head in an attempt to imitate a rattlesnake (Getty Images)

An Eastern Hognose snake, Heterodon platirhinos, in a defensive posture on a rural highway (Getty Images)

Hognose snake (Heterodon platyrhinos) in the grass, displaying angry neck flare behavior (Getty Images)

A hognose snake coiled up with flattened its head, mimicking a venomous snake (Getty Images)

Eastern hognose snake (Heterodon platyrhinos) flaring neck to ward off predator threat (Getty Images)

A close up of an eastern hognose snake (Getty Images)

They’ve been nicknamed the “puff adder” and “spreading adder” because of their cobra-like appearance.

The good news is they rarely bite when threatened and prefer to play dead and roll around instead of attacking. However, they will still strike.

Eastern hognose snakes lay five to 50 eggs in June and July that typically hatch about two months later, so keep your distance if you see any baby snakes while out enjoying the fall foliage.