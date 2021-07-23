Large fish, possible sharks spotted just off beach in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Large fins of a ‘possible dangerous fish’ were spotted just off a beach in Oak Island, officials announced on social media Thursday.

The Oak Island Water Rescue received pictures Thursday of what appears to be sharks swimming off the beach near 4300 East Beach Drive.





Photos of the large fish sent to Oak Island Water Rescue

The Facebook post by officials said, “We don’t want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing.”

However, officials are investigating further and will be flying a purple flag to warn of possible dangerous fish.