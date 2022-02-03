Lenoir County Health Department reports second rabid raccoon found

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Health Department reported a second raccoon has been found that had rabies after tests were conducted.

Kinston police were able to capture the raccoon that was acting strangely in the area of Emma Webb Park on Wednesday, according to a memo from Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks. Tests were conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory, which led to the positive discovery.

A raccoon was discovered with rabies on Jan. 26 in the northwestern part of the city, between Carey Road and Herritage Street. That raccoon bit a woman and her dog before it was captured and put down.

“It is concerning to identify two animals that have been impacted by this dangerous disease,” LCHD Director Pamela Brown said. “My sincere appreciation goes to the officers whose quick actions protected the health of residents and their pets.”

In order to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe, the LCHD advises that residents please follow these guidelines: