KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The seventh case of rabies in 2022 has been reported in another raccoon, the Lenoir County Health Department reports.

The raccoon was found in the area of Kennedy Home Road. Tests later confirmed the animal, which was destroyed after its capture, had rabies. The sixth case of rabies was confirmed in a raccoon on Sept. 9.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals. It is concerning to have had so many cases within Lenoir County,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.”