CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Storyful) — Lifeguards near Cape Town were quick to react on January 4, after a baby whale shark they deemed likely to have been separated from its mother got stranded at a local beach.

Clifton Surf Lifesaving Club said that the South African lifeguards “blew for people to get out of the water” after they spotted the mammal about 65 feet offshore.

In this video, which was recorded by one of their staff members, rescuers can be seen pushing the calf back into deeper water.

The club said this was a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” for beachgoers and lifeguards, as whale sharks do not normally occur in this location, preferring warm tropical waters.

“Clifton was treated to a very special visit,” they said, but reminded members of the public to keep their distance from marine and coastal wildlife at all times.