RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Santos, a K-9 who served alongside his handler and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was honored with a funeral service in Raleigh Wednesday morning.

K-9 Santos died in the early morning on May 26. He and his handler, Master Deputy Maria Fuentes, were helping Knightdale police track a suspect when police say a Knightdale officer accidentally fired their gun, striking the K-9.

Santos was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University’s Veterinary Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office said Santos was trained to track suspects, sniff narcotics and protect his handler. Off the clock, Fuentes described him as a social butterfly and sometimes lazy.

“If we were grilling, mowing the grass, if my nieces and nephews came over the house, Santos enjoyed being outside with us,” she said.

At work, Santos was focused and determined. In his last moments, he was tracking a suspect like he and Fuentes had done so many times before.

“I flashed my light and Santos located the suspect. Santos was a good boy. I was excited and so proud of Santos,” said Fuentes.

It was then police say a Knightdale officer accidentally shot Santos.

“In the blink of an eye my heart was broken instantly. Santos had crossed rainbow bridge,” his handler said.

Fuentes says she has chosen the path of forgiveness as she moves through her grief.

Knightdale officials expect to finish their internal review of the shooting soon with an update due in the next few days.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Wake County Sheriff’s Office





Wake County Sheriff’s Office



Wake County Sheriff’s Office

James Hatch, who lost his own K-9 in war, founded Spike’s K9 Fund to support the work of K-9’s across the country. He knows the responsibility handlers feel for their dogs.

“Santos wasn’t supposed to die tragically. He was supposed to grow old and become a couch commander. When that plan doesn’t come to fruition, we handlers can feel that as a personal failure,” said Hatch.

As the bagpipes played at Santos’ memorial, K-9s lined a procession standing by their human partner. Meanwhile, Fuentes remembers just how much her own partner meant to her.

“He was my eyes, ears and my closest back up if and when I needed him,” Fuentes said.

Santos joined the sheriff’s office in 2016, making him the longest-serving K-9, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said he was utilized hundreds of times in his lifetime tracking suspects on more than 100 occasions, finding $116,000 in cash and 460 kilograms of illegal drugs.

“They’re not really replaceable once they’re at that level because it just takes a long time to get the dog to the skills that [Santos] had,” said Sergeant Jason Bordeaux, a member of the county’s K-9 unit.

As a partner and friend, he’s not replaceable for Fuentes either.

“Many don’t understand the bond between a handler and his or her canine. The ones who have had the privilege understand it’s like no other,” Fuentes said.