NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Shedding light on the industry of commercial dog breeding is what a New Bern author is doing through her new book, “Lilly Unleashed.”

Jo Anna Kloster wrote a book about a sixth-grader befriending a puppy. She was inspired to write the book because her dog, Kagney, who she adopted 13 years ago from a puppy mill. She then researched puppy meals and how they impact the behavior and health of puppies.

“We need to share the message within our community. we need to speak up for the dogs and we need to be the voice for the voiceless,” Kloster said. “And that’s what Lilly is about, “Lilly Unleashed,” is a voice of the voiceless dogs of waiting in the puppy mills to be saved.”

Kloster collaborated with different animal rights groups such as the Humane Society of the United States, trying to stop the puppy meals. She plans to lobby in Washington, D.C. this summer.

For more information, go to EmptyCagespress.com and Facebook.com/EmptyCagesPress. You can also reach out to her at emptycagespress@gmail.com.