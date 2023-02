CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A dog that was struck by a vehicle has been treated and returned to its owners to rest and recover, Charlotte Medic said Saturday.

The department said its crew of Adama and Venetia found what appears to be a German Shepherd along the side of the road after he had been struck by a car.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the parents of the dog were contacted, who then took him to a vet for further assistance.