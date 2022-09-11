GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo came to Greenville on Saturday, and reptile enthusiasts gathered to share their love for these cold-blooded creatures.

Many eventgoers said reptiles do not deserve the bad reputation associated with them, and that this event helped to reduce the negative stigma.

“We’re here because we are running our third reptile show here for this year. It’s just a great event for families to come out and learn and educate themselves and hopefully take home a new pet,” said event coordinator Melissa Sell. “We want to show the public that reptiles aren’t bad.”

Sid Wright is the president of the North Carolina Association of Reptile Keepers. He has been caring for snakes for more than 30 years.

“They get a horrible rep, just for no apparent reason. Nice, everybody’s intrigued by them so much when they first meet them, they don’t really— they never give them a chance because they’ve never had the experience of being around one,” Wright said.

Wright said he encourages people to do their research before getting a reptile, and Saturday’s event was a great way to meet reptile experts in person.

“Come down, check it out. It’s a very unique experience,” said Wright. “It’s also a lot of people who are very knowledgeable in the industry, knowledgeable in the industry that are able to explain to you things that you didn’t think to ask.”

The next Greenville Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is scheduled for April.