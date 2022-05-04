GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo will host its 2022 spring event at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Their next Greenville event will be on September 10.

The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is an educational and sales event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts. Over 100 tables of exotic reptiles including snakes, lizards, frogs, spiders and more can be checked out by attendees.

Admission is $10 for all guests 13 years of age and older, guests 12 and under are free. Tickets will only be sold at the door.

Go to the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo website to find out more: Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo (midatlanticreptileexpo.com)