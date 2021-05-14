Minnesota boy with prosthetic leg shares special bond with three-legged puppy

WACONIA, Minn. (CBS News) — Little boys and puppy dogs have been best friends since the beginning of time. But for a Minnesota boy, the relationship with his golden retriever puppy is extra special.

Seven-year-old Paxton Williams gets around just fine with his prosthetic leg. And now the Waconia, Minnesota boy has a new puppy who also has a limb difference.

Marvel the dog was born without a right front paw. “I have a prosthetic and she has three paws,” Paxton says.

Paxton was born premature. Doctors amputated his foot three years ago after he developed an infection in his leg that stunted his growth. He now walks and moves easily on his own with a prosthetic.

Marvel’s breeder knew she had a very special dog. “When she was born, we knew right away she has a special purpose,” says Barb Felt of Rolling Oaks Goldens. “We wanted her to go in a home with someone who had a limb difference.”

Last week, Marvel found her new home with Paxton. “It’s like they knew that they were special. The amount of emotions that were running through me at the time, it was just awesome because it was knowing that she was in the perfect place at the perfect time,” says Paxton’s dad, Blaine Williams.

Paxton’s mom, Stephanie Williams, says Marvel has helped her boy share his own story. “It gives him an opportunity to tell the kids, “Oh, she’s missing a paw. She’s like me’ and like it just gives him that voice to advocate for himself.”

Marvel may also need a prosthetic sometime in the future.

Paxton’s parents are enjoying watching their son and Marvel overcome their challenges together.