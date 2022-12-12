RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said the two new positive deer were detected in Surry County, which is part of the Secondary Surveillance Area.

Officials stated that mandatory testing for the Secondary Surveillance Area did end on November 27, but hunters can still get deer they harvest tested.

Hunters do need to be aware that mandatory testing is still in place for the Primary Surveillance Area until January 2, 2023, officials stated.

CBS 17 previously reported that Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in North Carolina from a “deer was harvested in northern Yadkin County in December 2021,” according to an official release.

After the first detection of CWD in North Carolina, officials announced the new rules and restrictions for the current hunting season. This included mandatory testing, impacted baiting and feeding, and included carcass transport restrictions, CBS 17 previously reported.

And although mandatory testing ending in the Secondary Surveillance Area, Officials stated that it’s still “strongly recommended that hunters submit their harvested deer’s lymph nodes for testing.”

There are free testing options available to hunters. Officials said hunters can:

Submit their deer head at a CWD Testing Drop-off Station.

Take their harvested deer to a Wildlife Commission staffed check station.

Ask their meat processor or taxidermist if they participate in the Cervid Health Cooperator program. If they are a Cooperator, they will submit a sample as part of their services.

You can find information on CWD testing drop-off stations here.

“Testing for CWD remains our number one priority this deer season,” said Brad Howard, chief of Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “It’s imperative that we continue to send samples to the lab so we can determine where in our state the disease is detected.”

Officials also stated that carcass transport restrictions are still in place and transporting a deer our of the Surveillance Areas is not allowed.

“The transport of deer out of the Surveillance Areas is strictly prohibited. The best way for us to keep from moving the disease to new areas is to not move deer. In short, don’t give CWD a ride,” Howard said.

You can find more information on the transport and disposal of harvested deer here.

And more information on Chronic Wasting Disease can be found here.