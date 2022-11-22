GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch.

Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 181 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#49. Winter Wren (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 1%

— #1. North Carolina: 1%

— #1. Tennessee: 1%

#49. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

#48. Black Vulture

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 6.87

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 6%

— #2. Texas: 3%

— #3. Florida: 2%

— #4. North Carolina: 1%

— #4. Tennessee: 1%

#47. Canada Goose

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 18.6

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 3%

— #1. South Carolina: 3%

— #3. Vermont: 2%

— #3. Illinois: 2%

— #5. North Carolina: 1%

#46. Gray Catbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 16%

— #2. South Carolina: 10%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. New Hampshire: 1%

#45. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

#44. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 8%

— #2. Kentucky: 8%

— #4. Louisiana: 7%

— #5. Oklahoma: 6%

#43. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%

#42. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.49

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4%

#41. Baltimore Oriole

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.8

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 10%

— #2. Florida: 4%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. Georgia: 1%

#40. Fish Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.46

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 5%

— #2. South Carolina: 3%

— #3. North Carolina: 2%

— #4. Tennessee: 1%

— #4. New Jersey: 1%

#39. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 8.55

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

#38. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

#37. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.95

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

#36. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

#35. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.77

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

#34. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.34

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

#33. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 3.49

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

#32. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 6.1

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%

#31. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 4.51

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

#30. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 2.96

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

#29. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%

#28. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

#27. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%

#26. Hermit Thrush

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.03

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. California: 19%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #3. Virginia: 6%

— #3. Delaware: 6%

— #3. Georgia: 6%

#25. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 10%

– Average group size: 1.76

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

#24. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 29%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. Florida: 16%

— #3. Alabama: 16%

— #5. North Carolina: 11%

#23. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.16

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

#22. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 30%

— #2. South Carolina: 17%

— #3. Georgia: 12%

— #4. North Carolina: 11%

— #5. Louisiana: 7%

#21. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#20. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

#19. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 13%

– Average group size: 3.11

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

#18. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 2.24

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 44%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Kentucky: 23%

— #4. Virginia: 23%

#17. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Carolina: 22%

— #3. North Carolina: 18%

— #4. California: 17%

— #5. Alabama: 16%

#16. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 19%

– Average group size: 1.84

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 67%

— #2. South Carolina: 33%

— #3. California: 30%

— #4. Georgia: 29%

— #5. Arizona: 20%

#15. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 33%

— #2. Georgia: 29%

— #3. North Carolina: 20%

— #4. Alabama: 19%

— #5. Florida: 15%

#14. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 19%

— #3. Tennessee: 17%

— #4. South Carolina: 10%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

#13. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%

#12. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 23%

– Average group size: 1.4

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

#11. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 24%

– Average group size: 1.4

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 27%

— #2. North Carolina: 24%

— #3. South Carolina: 15%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

— #5. Virginia: 4%

#10. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 24%

– Average group size: 3.16

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#9. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 48%

— #2. Louisiana: 43%

— #3. Florida: 40%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Tennessee: 34%

#8. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 32%

– Average group size: 2.29

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

#7. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 2.82

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

#6. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 36%

– Average group size: 1.64

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#5. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 45%

– Average group size: 1.76

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%

#4. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 45%

– Average group size: 2.31

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

#3. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 48%

– Average group size: 2.3

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 48%

— #2. Georgia: 47%

— #3. Tennessee: 39%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Alabama: 35%

#2. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 49%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

#1. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 54%

– Average group size: 1.14

– States with the highest percentage of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 78%

— #3. Nebraska: 77%

— #4. Ohio: 76%

— #5. Maryland: 70%