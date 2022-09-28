RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether whimsical or spooktacular, pet parents everywhere look forward to Halloween for the opportunity to dress up their dog or cat in a fun outfit.

Ahead of the big occasion this year, Walmart released their state-by-state ranking of the most popular costumes sold last year. The winner in North Carolina? A dragon.

In North Carolina and 19 other states, the dragon was the clear winner, but several other adorable honorable mentions were favorites in other parts of the counrty.

Those included a shark, bumble bee, spider, lobster and even some comical choices such as a bucket of chicken or a chicken waffle.

(Photos courtesy of Walmart)













Other fun outfits in the top 15 were a taco, a unicorn, a witch and a lumber jack.

“Costumes make our pets feel like a part of the family’s Halloween celebration. This year, we are anticipating the more popular pet costumes to be cow, bumble bee and ladybug. Food costumes continue to be on trend this year, hot dog is a classic and Walmart’s new sushi costume is a fun twist,” Gabriela Dobson, Senior Merchant for Pets at Walmart, said.

(Photos courtesy of Walmart)

According to Walmart, nearly half of customers are projected to start their shopping for pet costumes 30 days or more before Oct. 31 this year.