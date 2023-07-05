COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – Do not touch the horses.

That’s the warning from wildlife officials who manage the wild herd in Corolla.

A recent photo on social media showed a family touching the animals while vacationing on the beach. That’s a big no-no.

North Carolina law mandates you stay at least 50 feet from any wild horse.

Recently, a horse died while mating another. That goes to show just how strong and unpredictable these animals can be.

“But when they are fighting, breeding, that can get dangerous quickly,” said Meg Puckett, Corolla Wild Horse Fund herd manager, “and it’s wild, normal behavior just like any other wild animal.”

Summer is when the horses come down to the beach to stay cool. And that’s where the Corolla off-roading area is.

If you see one of the wild horses again, keep your distance.

If you see anyone too close to the animals, call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-3633.