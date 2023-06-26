GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve been outside in the past couple of months, you’ve seen them.

One in over 20,000 species of bees, honeybees are a native insect to North Carolina. Their main job within the ecosystem is to gather and carry pollen.

As social insects, honeybees live together in nests or hives. Castes exist within honeybee societies. There are two female honeybees, workers and queens. Queen honeybees tend to be larger than worker bees.

All worker bees that pollinate are female, as only female honeybees have stingers. The male honeybees are called drones, they are larger than both sets of female honeybees.

Female worker honeybees are never able to populate, as they don’t reach sexual maturity like the queens do. Queen honeybees hatch before any other and once they hatch, they fight to the death.

There can only be one queen in a hive. Queens also live the longest out of all honeybees, their life expectancy is 3-5 years. Workers only live 2-4 months and drones can only live up to 90 days.

When a worker honeybee finds a new patch of land to pollinate they “dance” to show the other bees how far away the land is. Worker honeybees also use their wings to “air condition” their home using drops of water on the bottom of the hive.

Honeybees were not always native to America. In fact, early European settlers brought them here.

When a honeybee stings, they die. A massive abdominal rupture happens, where their digestive tract gets ripped out, killing them.

The NC Zoo, PBS, and Encyclopedia Britannica contributed facts to this story.