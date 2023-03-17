KURE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is recruiting teen volunteers for the summer season.

Teens 14-17 years old can apply, according to a press release. Volunteers will “experience amazing habitats, learn from animal experts, and develop a love for aquatic environments.”

Click here to register.

Volunteers train with aquarium staff to learn about the animals and habitats. After training, students engage with visitors from all over the world at the Coquina Outcrop touch pool, the sea turtle conservation habitat and the Otters on the Edge exhibit.

The Aquarium brought in 16 teen volunteers in 2022.