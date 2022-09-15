NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Time to get serious. This is nothing to cluck about.

A New Bern woman’s pet chicken is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. Pluma currently ranks fourth in her group and needs votes to get her up the standings.

Voting ends Thursday night at 10 p.m. Esther Harrup, Pluma’s owner, said she loves adding random feathers to herself, loves to eat live worms and has a passion for the RV life. She’s become quite popular online with over 20,000 followers on Instagram.

To vote, click here. You can make a free vote or make a contribution to get Pluma more votes.

To find out more about America’s Favorite Pet, click here.