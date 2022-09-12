KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some good news for some furry friends!

The facility will hold three times the amount of dogs and two times the amount of cats compared to their current shelter. It will also have outdoor space for the animals to play.

The total cost is $3.9 million and the community has given positive feedback about the new home for furry friends.

“Our current shelter is over 50 years old and is sorely outdated and undersized to meet the county’s current needs much less to future needs. We’re optimistic that this new facility will serve the community not only in the foreseeable future but for many, many decades to come,” said Davis Brinson, Duplin County manager.

The facility is expected to be completed in October of 2023.