GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You can help decorate a room for a special new addition at the Greensboro Science Center!

The Science Center tweeted a drawing someone made for Ravi, their newborn red panda cub, that now hangs in his room.

Ravi received the drawing from a sweet fan named Elise, and Greensboro Science Center went on to say “If you’d like to send Ravi a drawing for his room, mail it to Attn: Marketing, 4301 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455.”

Ravi was born to parents Usha and Tai around June 19-20, the Greensboro Science Center announced last week. This is the first successful red panda birth at the science center.

Ravi will be hand-reared behind the scenes by the animal care team, so he won’t be visible to GSC guests for a little while. However, Greensboro Science Center will keep everyone apprised of Ravi’s growth and progress on their social media channels, like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok!

So if you’d like to make some art for Ravi’s room, send it to Attn: Marketing, 4301 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455!