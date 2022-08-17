NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Newport is getting a dog park and they’re asking the community to help with naming the new spot for furry friends to play.

Parks and Recreation Director Kathy Buttery said this park comes after several residents requested it. She also said it’s important to let the community know they are heard.



“When the community comes to you and asks for something, I think it’s important to, you know, include them in some type of way. And I just think this is just a really neat way,” said Buttery.

Buttery encourages anyone who has ideas to email those over to her. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 5. The new name will be revealed at the Community Festival on Sept. 17.