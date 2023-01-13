INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina animal rescue needs some rescuing of its own after a storm left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Thursday evening, a storm brought strong winds through the greater Charlotte area, including Tornado Warnings for Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The storm reached Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail in Union County, southeast of Mecklenburg.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, suffers damage in wake of the storm. (Courtesy of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)

While the rescue is grateful that no animals were injured, CWR Executive Director Jennifer Gordon said the facility is still contending with substantial damage.

“Our feeding station was destroyed, so I can’t put food outside without the rain, etc., ruining it,” Gordon said. “We are trying to come up with a temporary solution for their food. The fence collapsed in several places when trees came down and that means areas have to be closed off to the animals for now until repairs can be made.”

The rescue estimates $15,000 to $20,000 in damages.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail, North Carolina, suffers damage in wake of the storm. (Courtesy of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)

As the CWR team works to find temporary solutions, they are asking for monetary donations and gifts of Lowe’s or Home Depot gift cards so they can make permanent fixes.

In a cry for help on Facebook, the rescue said, “We desperately need someone who can actually come out and build for us. We have been trying to find someone that can help with these projects and have not had any luck.”

The shelter asks anyone who may be able to offer help to contact the rescue at donations@cwrescue.org. You can also find more ways to donate on the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue website.