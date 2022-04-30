GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — More than 30 dogs have been seized in a North Carolina city after law enforcement officers broke up a dog-fighting ring, authorities said.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a Gastonia address on Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the backyard, the Gaston Gazette reported.

The department said when animal care and enforcement specialists arrived, they found a dead dog in the backyard. They also found other dogs caged and living in poor conditions, and investigators were concerned about some dogs suffering from obvious injuries, police said.

After officers tried to contact the residents, search warrants were obtained to search the home for evidence related to possible animal cruelty and dogfighting activity.

The animals were removed from the property and taken to the Gaston County Animal Shelter for evaluation and medical treatment. No charges had been filed as of midday Friday.