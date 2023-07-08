ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo has announced the names of the sand cat kitten triplets that were born in May.

More than 15,000 responses were sent in and the winning names are Amira, Cleo and Jabari.

The two girls Amira and Cleo, both have names reflecting royalty. Amira is an Arabic name meaning “princess” and Cleo is short for Cleopatra, the iconic Queen of Egypt.

The boy is Jabari, which is also an Arabic name meaning “brave/fearless.”

Amira, Cleo and Jabari

The kittens were born to first-time mother Sahara, 3, and father Cosmo, 9. This is the first litter for the sand cat pair. The triplets have a sister in the Triad as Cosmo previously fathered a daughter named Layla, who now lives at the Greensboro Science Center.

Sahara is currently experiencing the trials and tribulations of new parenthood.

“Glad to see herding cats is just as difficult for cats as it is the rest of us, and yet first-time mom Sahara is doing a fantastic job with her very fast, very adventurous, and sometimes very naughty three kittens.” Desert Keeper Eric Mahan

Sand cats are one of the smallest species of felines in the world. They weigh between 4-8 pounds and are on average about 20 inches long. They can live to be 13 years old in human care.

Despite their small stature and cute appearance similar to that of a common house cat, sand cats are “wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets.”

Sand cats are hunters that kill venomous snakes in the desert and are the only species of cats that live exclusively in desert environments. They are native to North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia.

Sand cats are rarely sighted in the wild due to being nocturnal in nature as they hunt at night to avoid the desert heat and live in remote landscapes. They have a keen sense of hearing that they use to detect prey under the sand and excellent digging skills that they use to catch them.