Octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A routine walk in North Myrtle Beach turned into a “once-in-a-lifetime experience’ for a woman and her mother.

Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the edge of the water last week when they spotted what turned out to be a brightly colored Atlantic octopus in some shallow water near the shore. Leon shot a video as it swam away, and it was later posted on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ Facebook page.

The DNR said the Atlantic octopus is native to the area but not typically seen near the shore. It may have simply been “warming itself in the sunny pool” of water Leon and her mother happened by and observed the magic moment, the DNR said.

“It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I’m so grateful,” Leon said.

VIDEO COURTESY OF HEATHER LEON