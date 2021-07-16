Online Originals: Duplin County Animal Services posts adoption plea to Facebook

KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Duplin County Animal Services posted a plea to Facebook putting the word out about the shelter being so full it’s backed up.

According to officials from the organization, the shelter is small. So, in the summertime, it’s hard to handle the rush of strays and surrenders that come in.

“We’re a small shelter,” said Supervisor for Duplin County Animal Services Joe Newburn. “So, we tend to fill up a lot faster than normal.”

They say it’s kitten and puppy season too, so that’s another reason for the backup.

“We’re having more strays than usual, which is strange,” said Newburn. “And we have had a lot of owner surrenders.”

One of the dogs at the shelter is Nelson. He’s been with the shelter since July 11 and is ready for his forever home.

Newburn offers a solution on a way to lower the amount of animals coming into the shelter.

“Spay and neuter,” said Newburn. “That’s a big important thing. Get your pets spayed and neutered so we don’t continue to have these issues.”

He also added they’re about to break ground soon on a new shelter.

“We are in the process of building a new state-of-the-art animal shelter,” said Newburn. “And we’re hoping to be done with it soon.”

Newburn also explains the adoption process for those who are interested.

“So, you come to the animal shelter, and you would fill out an adoption application,” said Newburn. “And once approved, then we would go through with the adoption.”