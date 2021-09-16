Online Originals: Pitt County Animal Shelter ahead of schedule with new construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Discussions for new construction have been in the works for Pitt County Animal Shelter for almost eight years. Former shelter director Michelle Whaley was monitoring population data and realized the growth she was seeing meant a need for expansion.

The construction has been done in multiple phases. This latest phase “is an expansion of kennels for the dogs and more space for cats, as well as additional space for office staff”, said Director of Engineering and Facilities for Pitt County, Tim Corley.

Corley also said the new construction will add at least an additional 50% to the existing shelter. Costing just over $1 million for this construction, the project in whole has totaled over $2 million.

They’ve been under construction since the end of June. What was originally a 10-month project, is now way ahead of schedule. The projected date of completion is February of 2022.

Shelter Director Chad Singleton said with the growing population in Pitt County also comes a rise in the needs and welfare of the county’s animals. He said the expansion “makes it a lot easier for us to handle a growing population. We are doing about 3,000 intakes per year.”

The additions include new play pens with turf, new kennels for dogs, a wing for cats, an animal grooming and washing area, a breakroom for staff, updated walking trails, a holding section for animals to be checked and approved for adoption and more.