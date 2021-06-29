Online Originals: Preparing your pets for 4th of July and hotter summer months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 4th of July is almost here and that means large gatherings, loud noises and, of course, fireworks. Ahead of the holiday weekend local animal experts have tips and tricks to keep your furry friend safe and comfortable.

9OYS spoke with the City of Greenville’s Supervisor of Animal Control, John Breece, who said one of the biggest recommendations, is making sure your pet has identification before the weekend. Whether that means a microchip or, if not microchipped, a collar with identifying tags.

So, in the case your pet does get out, they will be able to trace them back to you.

Breece said it’s during these events themselves, like the 4th of July, that a lot of pets go missing. He recommends, tiring out your pet during the day before all the large festivities, so by the main events, your pet is exhausted and more likely to stay calm.

A lot of the above tips and tricks are great general rules to reduce anxiety in your pet.

As we head into July, we are also reaching the hotter summer months, which can be dangerous for our pets if we don’t pay attention to key signs and factors.

One of the best ways to ensure your pet doesnt burn their paws while walking in extreme heat is to check the temperature of the pavement and sidewalks. Streets and sidewalks heat up very quickly. On a 90-degree day, the pavement can reach temperatures of up to 150 degrees.

A good rule of thumb is to touch the back of your hand to the sidewalk for a few seconds. If it’s uncomfortable to you, then it will definitely be uncomfortable and possibly painful for your pet’s tender paws. You can also purchase paw booties for your pet to take the strain off or opt to walk them in the grass.

If your pet is overheating, do not give them ice-cold water. This could send them into shock. Instead, you want to gradually cool them down by applying cool damp towels around their neck, head, paws and groin area.

Heat stroke in dogs can occur from body temperatures of 104 to 110 degrees.

If you think your pet is suffering from heat exhaustion or stroke, take them to a vet immediately. Once heat stroke sets in, it can lead to organ failure and even death.

Breece said if you see an animal in a vehicle in possible distress, call 911 immediately so a police or animal services officer can get there as soon as possible.