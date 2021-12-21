Duplin County Animal Services hopes ‘Operation Silent Night’ leads to happy homes for dogs

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duplin County Animal Services is on a mission to find loving homes for all dogs to live in. Operation Silent Night is the movement behind the shelter to help promote happy homes.

The supervisor of the animal shelter, Joe Newburn, said they have all types of breeds at their shelter and want them all to share a happy Christmas with a family.

“We’re trying to find them homes for the holidays so that they can also share the happy holiday of Christmas with a family,” said Joe Newburn, supervisor of the animal shelter.

Newburn is encouraging people to adopt, don’t shop. Click here to find a list of the dogs available at the Duplin County Animal Services Shelter.