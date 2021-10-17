Over 100 dogs found living inside Virginia home; 45 surrendered to Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 45 dogs were sent to the Virginia Beach SPCA and are in need of help.

According to a post on social media from VBSPCA, the 45 dogs were surrendered following a hoarding situation at a home on the Eastern Shore.

According to the post, more than 100 dogs were found living inside the home.

“They are scared, dirty, and covered in fleas. These dogs have never been outside of that house before now,” the post said.

The majority of dogs will remain at the VBSPCA, while the rest will go to other rescue organizations in the region.



Officials say the dogs are currently getting settled at the shelter eager for a bath and a check-up from the vet.