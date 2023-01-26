DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 40 dogs were seized from a Davidson County home, and animal cruelty warrants have been drawn for the owners, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, Davidson County deputies got a call from a home on Cherokee Lane.

The caller asked for someone to come pick up over 40 dogs since the owner, Kristy Presnell, was in jail, and no one was available to care for the dogs.

Over 40 dogs taken from Davidson County home on Cherokee Lane (credit: Ruff Love Rescue)

The Presnell’s husband, Joel Fesperman, told police he couldn’t care for the dogs since he was a long-haul truck driver. He said he wanted Animal Control officials to pick up the dogs.

The Presnell signed over all of the dogs to Animal Control, and officials picked up 42 dogs on Monday.

Warrants were drawn for Presnell and Fesperman for cruelty to animals due to the living conditions and health of the dogs.

The investigation is ongoing.