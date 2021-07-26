Owner, dogs in North Raleigh attack that injured 4 were involved in 2 previous incidents, will be euthanized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have confirmed the dog owner and his two dogs in an attack Sunday in North Raleigh were involved in two previous incidents in 2019, including a biting.

A dad and his son who is around 10-years-old were bitten by Rottweiler dogs during an attack that also injured two other people in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Three people taken to nearby hospitals after the incident that was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Summerland Drive, which is off Lynn Road, according to Raleigh police.

The father of the young boy stabbed the dogs after they bit his son, neighbors said.

The two other people involved were a man and his adult grandson.

Sunday night, Raleigh police said a man who lives near the attack was charged in the incident. Monday night, it was announced the dogs would be euthanized.

Cyril Alhaj Chesson, 39, who lives a street over from where the attack happened, is charged with attack by a dangerous dog and was cited with animal at large.

CBS 17 confirmed Monday afternoon that Chesson’s dogs were twice involved in 2019 incidents.

On Feb. 3, 2019, Chesson was cited for two counts of dog at large and two counts of unlawful biting, police said. The animals were transported to Wake County Animal Shelter for a 10-day quarantine.

Later that month on Feb. 28, a person went onto Chesson’s yard and began petting the tethered dogs when they became aggressive, police said. Chesson then agreed to an at-home 10-day quarantine of the dogs.

In the latest attack over the weekend, animal control officers took the dogs to Wake County Animal Shelter Sunday afternoon.