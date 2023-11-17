GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Animal Services announced its first-ever “Give Thanks Program,” a short-term foster program for animals during the week of Thanksgiving.

Inspired by the successful “Silent Nights” shelter program, the new program will allow people to pick up animals on Monday, November 20, or Tuesday, November 21. Those fostering will keep the animals through the weekend and drop them back off at PCAS the following week.

Shelter Director Chad Singleton said the shelter is nearing capacity with 68 animals, and this program could potentially see 24 to 28 animals fostered. Fostering these animals, even for a short time, gives them a break from the kennels and crates.

“The idea that we can get them out of the shelters to be socialized, even for a temporary basis on a loving home over the holidays, I think it’s just a special treat for the animals here,” Singleton said.

It also gives employees a break.

“It gives an opportunity for our normal or full-time staff members to get a little bit of a break also. To be home or travel and be home for the holidays,” Singleton said.

PCAS provides the supplies. You provide the love.

“Food, crate, water bowls, etc. for the animal for the short-term foster over the weekend. The idea is that we just get all the animals out of the shelter that are adoptable into forever homes or temporary homes,” Singleton said.

Pitt County Animal Services is located at 4550 County Home Road in Greenville. To find out about available pets and pick-up times, call 252-902-1725. Pet pick-up is Monday, November 20, and Tuesday, November 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fostering program is free, all supplies will be covered by PCAS. Foster dogs will come with a leash and crate; cats will come with a collar and carrier.