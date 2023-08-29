Humboldt penguin chicks Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made a splash at their first swimming lessons at Chester Zoo.

Footage released by the zoo shows the chicks quickly learning their way around the habitat pool.

Chester Zoo is home to 45 adult Humboldt penguins with Ryan and Rob, named after Wrexham football club’s celebrity owners, among the newest additions.

Zoe Sweetman, team manager of penguins and parrots at Chester Zoo, said: “Each year our team enjoys choosing a different naming theme for the chicks to help garner some much-needed attention for the species. We’ve previously had brands of crisps, chocolate bars and types of fruit.

“This year, as one of our penguin keepers is huge fan of [the] local football team, Wrexham AFC, we decided to do something a little different and name the two new male arrivals after Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan and Rob. They’re both so full of personality and charisma – so it seemed rather fitting,” Sweetman said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the Humboldt penguin as “Vulnerable” on its Red List of Threatened Species.