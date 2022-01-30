Pet adoption event brings rescued animals and families together

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Finding a fur-ever home for animals up for adoption was the mission of the Carolina Animal Network, which hosted an event at Pet Supplies Plus in Greenville on Sunday.

People came out to find a pet in need of a loving home. Some people even traveled hours to meet and bring home their new fur baby.

“We are a foster-based rescue. We have no facility, all of our dogs are pulled from local shelters just days, hours, sometimes minutes before being euthanized,” said Lindsay Podruchny, Carolina Animal Network volunteer.

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

Carolina Animal Network is a non-profit made up of volunteers. Its mission is to save animals from euthanasia. The rescued cats and dogs stay with foster families until they are adopted. Recently, there’s been an increase in the number of animals needing a family.

“During COVID we had a bunch of dog and cat adoptions, everyone was home, it was great. Everyone wanted a furry friend. Now that people are returning back to work, they are suddenly starting to realize maybe it was too much for them, and more dogs are being surrendered, even being left on the sides of the road,” said Podruchny.

Volunteers said shelters are very full right now, which is one reason why the event took place. One woman came out to the event from Charlotte to bring home a new kitten, while another newly married couple took home their first puppy together.

The goal of the event was not only to get animals adopted but also to educate the community.

“It’s real, dogs really do get euthanized in shelters,’ Podruchny said. “A lot of times people turn a blind eye to it or don’t really believe it, and unfortunately, it’s true.

“Luckily, we have tons of rescue groups around the area that do help out and pull dogs to prevent it, but without our community support we could never do it.”

If you would like to adopt an animal through the rescue, but couldn’t make it out to Sunday’s event, go to Carolina Animal Network for more information on how to foster or adopt.