PETA to give away free straw in Windsor this Friday for pets left outside

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — PETA will be distributing free straw for animals in the Windsor area on Friday.

The event will be held at Windsor Town Hall, located at 128 S. King St., on Friday from 12:30-2:30. Residents will be able to pick u a bag of straw per dog to help insulate the animals’ outdoor shelters.

“Being left outdoors in the cold causes terrible misery and can be a death sentence for a dog,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch in a press release. “While PETA urges everyone to keep dogs indoors with the rest of the family, we’re offering a small measure of help that will make a huge difference in dogs’ lives.”

For more information, visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.