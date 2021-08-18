Photos: Bear caught napping on Lowcountry dock

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw residents were surprised on Tuesday when they looked out to their dock and saw a black bear soaking up the sun.

The bear was around four to five feet tall, according to Tobey Wagner, who sent in the photos.

Wagner said he always keeps an eye out for alligators and snakes, but never thought he would need to be on the lookout for a bear.

Credit: Tobey Wagner and Nancy Smith

He shared the photos hoping to make sure other people are aware of bears in the area.

Bears are somewhat common in South Carolina, especially in heavily forested areas like Awendaw, which is surrounded by the Francis Marion National Forest.