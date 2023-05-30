GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Animal Shelter is re-introducing a novel idea for its new program.

The Shelter Buddies Reading Program will allow kids between the ages of 6-15 to sign up and read to cats and dogs within the shelter.

“The shelter can be a stressful environment so we try to promote enrichment opportunities, so it will help them get out of the shelter or at least be interacted with inside the shelter. And for the kids to have that one-on-one time, it can be really beneficial,” said Miranda Guinn, the shelter director of Pitt County Animal Services.

PCAS reading program pairs kids with shelter pups

The program started on Tuesday and will run until August. Reading hours are every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m.