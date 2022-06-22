GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s Animal Shelter made some big changes after renovating and expanding some space.

Officials at the animal shelter say some of those amenities were outdated and needed improvements. Those changes included changing the flooring, expanding their kennel space for dogs and expanding their cat space with a new patio and a community cat room. Officials say they also wanted to make sure they were staying up with code.

“We asked the county for money and I mean, they were very generous and they have funded it for us so we are very grateful,” said Miranda Jarman, who works at the animal shelter.

The project cost $3.2 million.

