GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Have you ever wanted to own a dog, but just for a day? If that’s you, then the Pitt County Animal Shelter has the return of a program just for you.

They’re starting back their Doggy Day Out for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020. You can sign out a dog for a few hours or all day. The field trip can include a hike, a pet-friendly lunch or even a sleepover. The shelter said this is a great way to reduce the dog’s stress and hopefully get them adopted faster.

“The more we can get them in the public setting, people might take notice and from people taking notice, those questions would lead them to the shelter and hopefully to an adoption,” said Chad Singleton, Pitt County Animal Shelter director.

To sign up, all you have to do is pick out a day and time. You can sign up for the program by clicking here. For more information, you can click here.