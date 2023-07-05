GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fireworks painted the skies and thundered through the area on Tuesday. While this may be fun and festive for us, some of our pets may find it frightening.

Those with Pitt County Animal Services said they see more animals lost on the Fourth of July than on any other holiday. The loud noises and bangs from fireworks, along with being around new people, causes pets to run away. Pitt County Animal Services officials said they began getting calls for lost animals last Friday and that the calls are still coming in.

Animal Services say to microchip your pet if possible. It will help them locate pet owners when the animals are found. It can be scanned at animal shelters, local veterinarians and even police stations.

“Quite a few of our animals here in Pitt County are afraid of loud noises and bangs such as fireworks, so we certainly discourage our citizens from carrying them to any of those types of events. Often times when they do, they may run away, get lost.” said Chad Singleton, Director Pitt Co Animal Services.

Singleton added that dogs are lost more often than cats and that the shelter sees an increase in lost pets, scared animals, and dog bites every year around this time.

If your pet is lost, Pitt County Animal Shelter encourages you to fill out a lost and found pet form at the shelter. This can be filled out online or in the office.