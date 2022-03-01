ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The efforts to increase the number of red wolves in the wild continued with the release of two in the Alligator River National Wildlife Reserve on Feb. 8.

Red Wolf Recovery Program, part of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, assisted in the release of two red wolves, a male and female. They were the first of 10 brought to the NC Nonessential Experimental Population during the winter months.

Red wolves are on the endangered species list and are federally protected.

WNCT spoke with Ben Prater and Heather Clarkson about the currently endangered red wolves that were released in the wild, how the program works and much more.

