CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – In this Digital Desk conversation, Host Sarah Goode spoke with Michelle Tongue, Deputy Chief of Resource Management and Science for the Outer Banks Group of the National Park Service about sea turtles. Watch a replay of the live discussion.

The nesting season has reached its halfway point and there are over 200 nests. Types of sea turtles include: Green, Loggerhead, Kemp’s Ridley, and Leatherback.

There are nests along the shoreline, but some areas have more. “Hatteras Island and Ocracoke are where the bulk of the nesting is,” says Tongue.

Learn about what the National Park Service team does to keep the turtle nests protected throughout the season and more in this conversation.

Tongue oversees the staff that are out in the field monitoring the sea turtle nests. They look daily for new nests, relocate eggs when necessary, and create barriers around the nests. The barrier provide additional protection from predators and people.

Only about one in a thousand hatchlings make it to adulthood globally, according to Tongue.

There are ways for people to help with the efforts.

“Make sure when you leave the beach each day you take all of the stuff you brought with you to have fun,” said Tongue. “You make sure trash is collected responsibly. If you do see an area that is sectioned off because of a nest, respect that space. Don’t bother the nest.”

People should also turn their lights out if they live close to the beach.

One other issue that impacts not only sea turtles, but also park personnel and people, is holes on the beach. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore recently put this reminder up on their Facebook page.

The National Park Service asks people to report any sea turtle activity and keep your distance.

Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page to learn more.

Find more information about the sea turtles and nests in Cape Hatteras National Seashore at the link here. They ask visitors to report all sea turtle or sea turtle activity sightings by calling 252-216-6892.