GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (Storyful) — A dog enjoyed the snowy conditions in central Michigan on Friday, January 12, as a winter storm warning remained in place for the region.

This footage was filmed by X user @Buikema2Randy, who said he filmed it from their home in Grand Rapids on Friday evening. “My dog’s name is Buck,” he added.

Heavy snow and gusty winds were possible for the area until last Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.