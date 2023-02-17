KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A fox found in Lenoir County has tested positive for rabies, officials announced Friday.

The fox was found in the northern part of the county in the Paul’s Path area, according to a press release.

“It is concerning that a fox has been identified with rabies in addition to the multiple raccoons identified earlier, and the animal cases have been located throughout the county. It is important that people are mindful of their surroundings and keep themselves and their pets away from wild animals,” said Pamela Brown, director of the Lenoir County Health Department.

In January, officials announced a raccoon found “near the line between Pink Hill and Deep Run” had tested positive for rabies.

The health department offered the following safety tips:

Let the Health Department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid

Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.

Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, call the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, please contact a veterinarian.