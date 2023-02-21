KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting a second case of rabies in a raccoon in 2023.

The Lenoir County Health Department said in a media release Tuesday that it received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said the animal was located in the southern part of the county between Highway 258 and Pink Hill.

There were at least eight rabid raccoons found in Lenoir County in 2022. Officials announced last Friday that a fox tested positive for rabies in the county.

“We are asking people to be mindful for themselves and their pets since we have located rabid raccoons and a fox in several areas of the county. Please ensure your pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.” Brown said.

In order to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe, please follow these guidelines:

Let the health department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid

Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.

Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, please call the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, contact a veterinarian.