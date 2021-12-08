Reward offered after two albino deer killed in Virginia

STUART, Va. (AP) — An albino deer and her fawn were shot and killed illegally in a Virginia county, and the sheriff is offering a reward for information leading to whomever is responsible.

“We get an albino deer once in a while in Patrick County,” game warden Dale Owens told the Martinsville Bulletin. “But never have I ever seen two together. That’s something that very rarely ever happens.”

Owens said whoever shot the deer didn’t have permission to hunt on the property and were shooting from the roadway. He said it’s believed the shooting occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Albino deer are not protected in Virginia, although in some states they are. Regardless, Owens said, the person or persons who shot and killed the deer face multiple charges and hundreds of dollars in fines.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith’s office is offering a $250 reward to anyone who can provide information about the illegal killing of the two albino deer.

Patrick County is on the North Carolina state line, northeast of Mount Airy.