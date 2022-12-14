MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County’s Human Society is offering a way for the public to help animals from their shelters.

Santa Paws is being held at Sea Paws, a pet store in Carteret County. Inside the store is a Christmas tree set up with pictures of the animals available to sponsor as ornaments. People can pick a pet from the tree and make a donation or buy supplies for the animals.

“There’s a lot of strays, and a lot of turn ends at the animal shelter,” said Sarah Vaughn, co-owner of Sea Paws. “And then you have your daily people who have to surrender due to economic or moving reasons for relocation. And all of these dogs and cats deserve the same kind of happiness that our pets people who love their pets do.”

The store is located at 412 Evans St. in Morehead City and is accepting donations. The donations are planned to be dropped off on December 24 and December 27.